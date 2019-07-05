Ireland Baldwin se desnudó sin censura en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

yoooo!!! love your body. respect your body. stop spending your money on juul pods. spend it on vitamins and veggies. get your titties checked. get active. get vitamin d. breathe fresh air. be happy. laugh it all off. spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don’t have many of those people, get out and go look for them. some of y’all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously… and it’s so not worth it.