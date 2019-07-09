Serena Williams destapó todo su trasero para una famosa revista

Serena Williams.
Foto: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La pentacampeona Serena Williams se encuentra en el campeonato de Wimbledon demostrando que sigue siendo una reina en dicha competencia de tenis. Hoy, sufrió en su último encuentro con Alison Riske en los cuartos de dicho torneo, pero se coronó como vencedora.

Pero Serena no es noticia el día de hoy sólo por este logro, la tenista de 37 años de edad es la portada de la revista Harper’s BAZAAR y en ella además de aparecer cubierta de dorado, también expuso la plenitud de su cabellera, así como buena parte de su trasero.

Una capa dorada se levanta y deja a la vista sus poderosas piernas y muslos, así como el resto de su anatomía.

“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly…And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld

Las famosas aplauden la belleza física de esta reina del tenis.

  • cecilia_suarez
    Verified
    The Queen. Period.
  • ashleygraham
    Verified
    🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
  • glendabailey
    Verified
    🔥🔥🔥🔥

La tenista compartió  una de las fotografías de la sesión en su cuenta de Instagram, publicación que alcanzó más de 388 mil likes, en menos de dos horas.

