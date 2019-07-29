Pastor anuncia que dejó de creer en Jesús y se disculpa con comunidad LGTBQ

Un pasto evangélico que se caso virgen y atacó constantemente a la comunidad LGTBQ anunció en Instagram que dejó de creer en Jesucristo.
Joshua Harris, de 44 años, era conocido por sus libro de 1997 I Kissed Dating Goodbye, en el que se expresó en contra de la relaciones sexuales antes del matrimonio. Este domingo, días después de anunciar su separación de Shannon Bonne después de 21 años de matrimonio, anunció su renuncia a la fe que practicó.
Pastora en Brasil dice que a las niñas las violan porque no usan pantis
“He experimentado un cambio masivo con respecto a mi fe en Jesús. Según todas las medidas que tengo para definir un cristiano, no soy un cristiano”, dijo Harris.
View this post on Instagram
My heart is full of gratitude. I wish you could see all the messages people sent me after the announcement of my divorce. They are expressions of love though they are saddened or even strongly disapprove of the decision. I am learning that no group has the market cornered on grace. This week I’ve received grace from Christians, atheists, evangelicals, exvangelicals, straight people, LGBTQ people, and everyone in-between. Of course there have also been strong words of rebuke from religious people. While not always pleasant, I know they are seeking to love me. (There have also been spiteful, hateful comments that angered and hurt me.) The information that was left out of our announcement is that I have undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus. The popular phrase for this is “deconstruction,” the biblical phrase is “falling away.” By all the measurements that I have for defining a Christian, I am not a Christian. Many people tell me that there is a different way to practice faith and I want to remain open to this, but I’m not there now. Martin Luther said that the entire life of believers should be repentance. There’s beauty in that sentiment regardless of your view of God. I have lived in repentance for the past several years—repenting of my self-righteousness, my fear-based approach to life, the teaching of my books, my views of women in the church, and my approach to parenting to name a few. But I specifically want to add to this list now: to the LGBTQ+ community, I want to say that I am sorry for the views that I taught in my books and as a pastor regarding sexuality. I regret standing against marriage equality, for not affirming you and your place in the church, and for any ways that my writing and speaking contributed to a culture of exclusion and bigotry. I hope you can forgive me. To my Christians friends, I am grateful for your prayers. Don’t take it personally if I don’t immediately return calls. I can’t join in your mourning. I don’t view this moment negatively. I feel very much alive, and awake, and surprisingly hopeful. I believe with my sister Julian that, “All shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well.”
El hombre también se disculpó con la comunidad LGTBQ ya que fue opositor del matrimonio gay.
“A la comunidad LGBTQ, quiero decir que lamento las opiniones que enseñé en mis libros y como pastor con respecto a la sexualidad. Lamento estar en contra de la igualdad en el matrimonio, por no afirmar su lugar en la iglesia, y por cualquier forma en que mi escritura y mi discurso contribuyeron a una cultura de exclusión e intolerancia. Espero que puedas perdonarme ”, escribió.
El padre de tres dijo que su postura sobre el noviazgo también cambió en los últimos 20 años y pidió disculpas a los lectores de sus libros.
View this post on Instagram
We’re writing to share the news that we are separating and will continue our life together as friends. In recent years, some significant changes have taken place in both of us. It is with sincere love for one another and understanding of our unique story as a couple that we are moving forward with this decision. We hope to create a generous and supportive future for each other and for our three amazing children in the years ahead. Thank you for your understanding and for respecting our privacy during a difficult time.
“Sé que esta disculpa no cambia nada para ti y llega tarde, pero quiero que escuches que lamento cualquier forma en que mis ideas te restringieron, te lastimaron o te dieron una visión menos bíblica de ti mismo, tu sexualidad, tus relaciones y Dios”, dijo.
Harris promovía la idea del cortejo y la virginidad en lugar del noviazgo.