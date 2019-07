Policía de Barcelona evita atentado a Luis Suárez y Messi

View this post on Instagram

A phone call made to the emergency services that claimed there was a suspicious package under Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's car at Barcelona's El Prat airport has turned out to be a false alarm. A call was made to 112, alerting the emergency services of a suspicious package under the car of the Barcelona stars, but security services with search dogs have confirmed that there were no explosives under the car. @leomessi @luissuarez9 #football #soccer #messi #goat #messigoat #fcbarcelona #suarez #barca #forcabarca #luissuarez #airport