El baile más sexy que Jennifer Lopez le hizo a su novio Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez supo cómo celebrar el cumpleaños número 44 de su novio, el ex beisbolista Alex Rodriguez, y lo hizo en una fiesta en la que todos los asistentes se la pasaron súper divertidos. Tal ocasión fue grabada y posteriormente subida a Internet por el festejado.
Lo que fue la envidia de todos resultó que, en medio del festejo, la cantante le hizo un inolvidable twerking a su amado delante de todos los invitados, quienes la vitoreaban por tal hazaña gritándole “Go, JLo”, a ritmo de uno de los éxitos musicales de Jennifer.
View this post on Instagram
Hey @jlo, now #ItsMyParty! . Thank you all for the kind and warm birthday wishes today. I am so incredibly fortunate and grateful for where I am in my life. I thank the good Lord for my blessings, today and every day. . It’s important for everyone to take a minute and celebrate yourself, and not just on your birthday. We all make mistakes in our lives. Keep getting up. Keep pushing forward. Never give up. Miracles DO happen. I think about that every day. . Thank you all and have an amazing day!
El texto que acompañó la publicación en Instagram de Alex (quien cuenta con más de tres millones de seguidores) fue el siguiente: “Es importante para cada uno de nosotros tomarse un minuto y celebrarte a ti mismo, y no sólo en tu cumpleaños. Todos cometemos errores en nuestras vidas. Sigue hacia arriba. Sigue hacia adelante. Nunca te rindas. Los milagros suceden. Pienso en eso cada día. ¡Gracias a todos y que tengan un gran día!”.
View this post on Instagram
Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it’s just a 9.2-mile ride. But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world’s most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication. Keep on killing it girl ❤️ #ItsMyParty #boss
View this post on Instagram
I had such an amazing time in London. Here are my top ten lessons learned: 1️⃣ Look right, then left, then run across that street because you’re gonna mess it up anyway. 2️⃣ There’s still an art to gracious hospitality and the British have mastered it. 3️⃣ The MLB London Series has the best rendition of “YMCA” ever. 4️⃣ The fancy red telephone booths have yet to be equipped for FaceTime. 5️⃣ “Sweet Caroline” definitely sounds better in London Stadium than Fenway. 6️⃣ When the royal flag is flown at Buckingham Palace, the Queen is in. But that doesn’t mean you can get High Tea. 7️⃣ Big Ben is not actually the clock but is instead the bell that is on the inside. 8️⃣ Queen Elizabeth meets with the Prime Minister every week. Also she is ultimate great grandma goals. 9️⃣ I cannot speak with a British accent 🔟 Britain is open for business…and baseball! 🇬🇧 🇺🇸
Germán Montero experimenta con otros ritmos en su nuevo álbum “Vagabundo”