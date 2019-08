Muere madre tras incendio de hogar dominicano en Queens; 4ta víctima de huésped furioso

UPDATE:

This incident has been deemed a crime scene. FDNY has placed fire under control; Fire Marshals and NYPD remain on scene conducting an investigation.

3 victims have died, 2 suffered severe injuries, and one person sustained a minor injury.

1/4 https://t.co/IcnkKVtR76

— Francisco Moya (@FranciscoMoyaNY) July 11, 2019