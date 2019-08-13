Muere tía de Jennifer López y así fueron las emotivas palabras que le dedicó

Jennifer López se encuentra de luto ante el deceso de su tía Rose. La “diva del Bronx” le dedicó unas sentidas palabras en Instagram compartiendo algunas imágenes para recordarla.
“Hoy enterramos a mi Titi Rose, la enterramos al lado de nuestro querido tío, así como ello lo deseó, quien estuvieron casados todas sus vidas y quien tuvieron tres bellas hijas, mis primas más cercanas con quienes me crié, que eran tan cercanas a mí que parecíamos hermanas. Siento tantas emociones al escribir esto. Pienso en lo valiente y fuerte que era y como era siempre ella misma sin pedir disculpas”, escribió JLo en la red social sobre su tía.
La estrella de la película “Hustlers” también dijo que gracias a su tía aprendió de como lidiar con la prensa.
“Ella me enseñó lo que es ser una mujer trabajadora. Ella, al igual que otras mujeres que tuve la suerte de que me criaran, me enseñaron a ser independiente y no tenerle miedo a la vida y todo lo que podría traer. Me enseñaron a reír, a bailar y mantenerme unida a mi familia. Estoy agradecida por todo lo que ella hizo por mí”, continuó.
Las fotos y videos que compartió JLo en Instagram, sin duda, ahora tendrán más valor.
“Creo que la recordaré más como en este video riéndose con sus hermanas y su familia cada Navidad, cumpleaños y cualquier otro día en el set. Te amo Titi, me alegra que Tío y tú están juntos otra vez. Saluda a abuela y a Titi Myrza. Los amo a todos por siempre. Llevo siempre conmigo tu fuerza y tu amor. Haremos que todos ustedes se sientan orgullosos”, concluyó.
Today we lay to rest my Titi Rose… we will lay her next to our beloved uncle, as was her wish, who were married their whole lives and had three beautiful daughters @tdrios215, @drios818 and @trios22, my closest cousins who I grew up with who were so close we always seemed like sisters… I have so many emotions as I write this. About how fierce, tough and unapologetically herself she was… she taught me what it was to be a hard working woman…she, like the other women I was fortunate enough to be raised by taught me to be independent and unafraid of life and what it would bring! To laugh, dance, and stay close to family. And I am grateful for all she ever did for me. But I think I will remember her most like the video above laughing with her sisters and family on every Christmas birthday and random day on the set… I love you Titi, I am glad you and Tio are together again! Say hi to grandma and Titi Myrza. I love you all forever. I carry your strength and love with me always. We will make all of you proud. 🌹❤️#familia #myguardianangels #nevergonealwayswithme
