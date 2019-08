VIDEO: Chris Cuomo, de CNN, amenaza con golpear a seguidor de Trump y el presidente se burla

A man in NY yesterday approached CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo"

Cuomo: "You're going to have a problem"

Man: "What are you going to do about it?"

Cuomo: "I'll fuckin ruin your shit. I'll fucking throw you down these stairs"

