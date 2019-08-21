Rosie Rivera, encantadora, sin maquillaje y completamente al natural

Rosie Rivera compartió un vídeo en Instagram en donde aparece realizando su proceso de cuidado de la piel, completamente desmaquillada. El vídeo permite ver el verdadero rostro de la tía de Chiquis. En éste explica lo bien que ha trabajado en su piel el serum de de vitamina C de Teami Blends.
It’s really important for me to take good care of my skin, which is why I love being a #teamipartner! I’ve been using the @teamiblends Vitamin C serum every day for over a week and I am officially in love 😍 • I’ve had some issues with products in the past because a lot of them have harsh chemicals that can damage my skin, but this Vitamin C serum is all natural and has given me that nice tightness, and brightness I love 💕 • It has seriously powerful ingredients like vitamin C (collagen booster), hibiscus flower (aka the Botox plant 🤗), and hyaluronic acid (an amazing moisturizer). It’s definitely my favorite product in my routine! • Use my code ROSIE20 for 20% off yours! #thankyouteami
Desde hace mucho tiempo Rosie ha ido exponiendo los cambios que ha vivido su cuerpo, desde la forma en la que se viste ahora, hasta el maquillaje, peinado y su cuerpo en general.
En la actualidad Rosie también se ha convertido en una influencer de moda y estilo, ya que con sus diversas propuestas de vestuario también ha logrado encantar a los usuarios de Instagram.
Outfits don’t end with the top and bottom… it’s the true top and bottom… hair to shoes and they came through. • • Day 1 of @beautycon was powerful. Looking forward to day 2. • • Hair: @bellamihairpro extensions by @blondiie_steph Hairstylist: @cindyprostylist Makeup: @brendamonique_ Outfit: @forever21 Shoes: @shopofficialbee • • #beautyconla
I was the girl that wouldn’t wear a skirt… because I was too… fat, pale, sexy etc. Until I started to love me, listening to me, believing my husband’s kind words, and quieting the judgmental, body shaming, religious, legalistic people’s opinions. I quiet out their voices to hear God and my own. • I am fearfully and wonderfully made. I am His masterpiece. I can be fashionable at any size, age and skin tone. A skirt is not a sin. I have worked hard to transform my heart and mind. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m not where I was. • 👠: @shopofficialbee 👗: @prettylittlething 👓: @shadesofshadesofficial Hair style: @cindyprostylist Makeup: @brendamonique_ Extensions by @blondiie_steph using @bellamihairpro tape Ins