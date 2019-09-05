Jacqie Rivera es una sexy embrazada en leggings

Jacqie Rivera anunció su embarazo pero no por esto descuida su figura. La hermana de Chiquis mantiene su rutina de ejercicio, y muy probablemente tratará de no perder el terreno alcanzado en la tonificación muscular, ahora que vuelve a estar embarazada.
Hoy Jackie compartió una imagen con ropa de ejercicio, en donde lució unos entallados leggings, que tanto popularizó Jennifer López.
View this post on Instagram
Life has to be about positivity and balance for me. I like to go to the gym and drinking plenty of water, but I also have a sweet tooth 😅 especially now. Being a #teamipartner for so long has been amazing because I've been making a lot of healthier decisions. Instead of waking up and craving coffee, I'll make my @teamiblends tea and I love the way it tastes so I don't add any sugar or honey (though you can if you want)! It keeps me going but has so little caffeine that I don't crash or anything. It's also been filling me up so I don't snack more than I should or get sugar cravings which is huge for me! I feel amazing and I'm ALL about staying healthy to be the best version of me possible🤗 You guys definitely need to add this to your routine! Use my code JAC20 for 20% off yours #thankyouteami
Junto a la estampa Jacqie reveló que le gusta mucho ir al gimnasio y tomar mucha agua. La cantante asegura que el positivismo también es parte importante y clave de sus avances.