Ariana Grande se deja ver angelical y muy sexy

View this post on Instagram

i’m so proud of this record and these women. i hope you enjoy your first taste of the @charliesangels soundtrack ! i am so grateful to be an executive producer on this project and a part of this experience. thank u @mileycyrus @lanadelrey @hannahluxdavis @elizabethbanks @awsuki @ilya_music. i’m so excited for this film and this exciting chapter. don’t call me angel 🖤 out now 👼🏼!