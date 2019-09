No es Lady Gaga, la actriz que sería el nuevo amor de Bradley Cooper

View this post on Instagram

Bradley Cooper and Laura Dern had tongues wagging back in July when they were photographed heading out to lunch together in New York. Now, Dern tells Us Weekly there's no truth to rumors they're dating. “We’re amazing friends. We’re so lucky. And we’re family,” the 52-year-old Dern says about 44-year-old Cooper. "Everybody’s always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he’s the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world. So I don’t blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life 'cause he’s spectacular." The photos of Cooper and Dern surfaced just weeks after it was reported that he'd split from longtime love and baby mama Irina Shayk. #bradleycooper #lauradern