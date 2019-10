No te metas donde no te llaman: Lebron James mete su cuchara en la crisis de la NBA en China y le salió el tiro por la culata

We've failed to teach several generations of Americans what "freedom" is — so folks like @KingJames now support totalitarianist communism. America is an idea & if we don't know what that idea is, we cease to exist. IF… You Can Keep It. IF… Can YOU? https://t.co/wiGAZNbNFn

— Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) October 15, 2019