Pareja de esposos policías intenta frenar crisis de suicidio de sus colegas NYPD

We’ve now lost ten members of the NYPD to suicide this year.

We’ll stop at nothing to end this crisis. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out. Your city is here for you.

Please keep this good man, his family and the NYPD in your hearts today. pic.twitter.com/gw4E3NCMhS

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 16, 2019