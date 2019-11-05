La impactante transformación de Demi Lovato

Sin duda, Demi Lovato ha sido una de las ex actrices de Disney que ha tenido que enfrentar momentos muy difíciles. El año pasado casi muere por una sobredosis, además, por mucho tiempo enfrentó duras críticas sobre su peso.
Y es que, a pesar de proyectar una imagen feliz, la cantante tuvo fuertes problemas con las drogas, el alcohol, la bipolaridad y la bulimia, esto último la llevó a lucir muy mal físico.
Si bien ahora la cantante se ha recuperado y está en un proceso de aceptación propia, hubo un tiempo en el que todas las críticas la vencieron y cayó en este severo problema alimenticio. En una imagen que uno de sus club de fans realizó, se le puede ver frente a un espejo, con los huesos muy marcados.
I'M SO SO SO HAPPY DEMI THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!! I WAS SHOCKED YOU MADE ME HAPPY MY ROLE MODEL!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 💖💕 @ddlovato
Afortunadamente Demi ha probado que estos problemas son cosa del pasado. Incluso ha llegado a compartir fotografías en donde invita a sus fans a aceptarse tal y como son. Tan solo en septiembre compartió una imagen de su cuerpo con celulitis, dejando ver que no le tiene miedo a mostrar cómo es realmente.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
