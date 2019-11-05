La impactante transformación de Demi Lovato

View this post on Instagram

I'M SO SO SO HAPPY DEMI THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!! I WAS SHOCKED YOU MADE ME HAPPY MY ROLE MODEL!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 💖💕 @ddlovato (Demi, benim yaptığım bir editi kendi Instagram hikayesinde paylaştı ve 'İyileşmek mümkün' yazdı.) – O kadar mutluyum ki bunun resmen tarifi yok hiç ummadığım, beklemediğim bir anda bununla karşılaştım ve o kadar mükemmel bir şey ki hep Demi'nin beni farketmesini istedim ve sonunda oldu bu gerçekten kelimelerle anlatmakla bitmez kalbime indi yani çıldırdım iyiki varsın be çok seviyorum çok @ddlovato 💜