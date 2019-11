Ni francés ni holandés: el mejor queso del mundo es estadounidense

View this post on Instagram

LETS CELEBRATE!!! Rogue River Blue was crowned Best Cheese in the World today at the World Cheese Awards!!!! This is the greatest honor a cheese can receive, and the first time an American-made cheese has been selected. We are, simply put, OVER THE MOON! We only make Organic Rogue River Blue in the autumn when our cow’s milk is at its best. After 9 to 11 months aging in our caves, we hand-wrap each wheel in organic Syrah grape leaves that have soaked in pear liqueur. Each September Rogue Creamery releases Rogue River Blue to you — but it won't last long (especially after today's news), so get some now while it lasts! Shop at roguecreamery.com or at your local cheese counter. Not available locally? Ask your cheesemonger to order a wheel!