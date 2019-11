Alerta de frío y aguanieve en Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y otros 7 estados

[Headlines] The main concern is spotty light freezing rain/freezing drizzle into Mon am and icy travel northwest of the Bos-Pvd corridor. Minor coastal flooding is also anticipated along the eastern MA coast Mon. Lastly, a wind advisory is also in effect for the Cape/Islands. pic.twitter.com/FKAhSUf2Xv

— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 17, 2019