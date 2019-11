HOUSTON: Autoridades descubren más de 50 vehículos desmantelados, la mayoría robados

D-3 units received a tip of the location of several possible stolen vehicles. Upon arrival to East Orem Drive they located up to 50 stripped vehicles. The deputies checked several v.i.n.'s and recieved stolen hit returns. H.P.D. was contacted and is sending units to the scene pic.twitter.com/auuWMM5ZnU

— Captain J. Morrison (@HCSO_D3Patrol) November 30, 2019