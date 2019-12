VIDEO: La pregunta sobre Trump que enfureció a Nancy Pelosi

Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."

Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS

— CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019