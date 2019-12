Exigen la liberación de $10,200 millones de dólares desde HUD para la reconstrucción de Puerto Rico tras huracán María

It's been 90 days since the Trump admin. knowingly violated law and held up Congressionally-approved disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico.

This morning, @AppropsDems called on @HUDgov to #ReleasetheFunds & allow Puerto Rico to access much-needed relief⤵️https://t.co/zGpZTyiKx7 pic.twitter.com/deYev3iKLW

— House Appropriations (@AppropsDems) December 5, 2019