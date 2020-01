Sheriff de Los Ángeles y LAPD refuerzan la vigilancia tras las amenazas de Irán contra Estados Unidos

Nearly all nationalities can be found in @countyofLA. Keeping residents/visitors safe is a top priority. We at @LASDHQ are aware of the unfolding events in the Middle East.

At this time, there are no specific credible threats to the Los Angeles area.https://t.co/2xHOCdtDaf pic.twitter.com/lD6tfb86k1

— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) January 3, 2020