Qué vergüenza: Estados Unidos consiguió mejores rivales que México para la Fecha FIFA

CONFIRMED❗️

In the second match of the team’s 2020 European tour, the #USMNT will face 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 on March 30 @CardiffCityFC Stadium.

The match will follow the March 26 friendly against 🇳🇱 in Eindhoven.

— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 17, 2020