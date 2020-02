Más de 28 millones de dólares se llevarán Wilder y Fury, y falta el PPV

Sources: Tyson Fury & Deontay Wilder will each earn upward of $28 million guaranteed plus upside of pay-per-view profits for the heavyweight title rematch. Career-high paydays for both; 50-50 split. 60-40 for winner in third fight if loser exercises rematch clause #WilderFury2

— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 21, 2020