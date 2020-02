No podía alimentar a su bebé y pidió ayuda al 911, la emotiva reacción de un policía se hizo viral

So using the milk she had stored in the freezer in order to buy time wasn’t an option… knocking on a neighbor’s door [since they didn’t answer the phone] wasn’t an option… taking the kids with her wasn’t an option… but calling the cops to come babysit was an option?? Oh.

— FAT JESUS TO YOU B!TCHES 💋 (@PhillyOYK) February 19, 2020