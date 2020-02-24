Gatito sobrevive una semana con una flecha en la cabeza y conmueve al mundo

Un gato llegó a un centro de rescate de Virginia con una flecha en la cabeza. El animal llevaba una semana con el objeto incrustado, según informó Chelsea Jones, portavoz de la asociación Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA), a la CNN.
El gato fue encontrado el pasado 14 de febrero por una mujer del condado de Hardy, Virginia Occidental. Fue llevado de urgencia a una clínica veterinaria, donde se le trató el dolor, pero no se le pudo realizar la operación por el elevado coste de la misma.
Entonces se contactó a AWLA, cuyos miembros quedaron sorprendidos al ver a un animal tan cariñoso pese a la condición en que se encontraba. Adelantaron el dinero y el gato fue intervenido, la operación duró dos horas.
Por suerte, se le pudo retirar la flecha y curar sus heridas.
Los veterinarios comprobaron que la flecha no había afectado a ninguno de los órganos vitales del gato, que fue bautizado como Cupido, “en parte porque fue encontrado el Día de San Valentín y también por lo increíblemente dulce y afectuoso que es, a pesar de tener tanto dolor y malestar. Durante su operación comenzó a ronronear y lo hacía cada vez que alguien le hablaba. Un amor incondicional llegó el día de San Valentín. Por eso decidimos llamarlo Cupido, a pesar de que sus flechas no son letales”, contó Jones.
CUPID’S ORIGINAL STORY: WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES We know we've been asking for your help a lot recently, but today we urgently need your support for a young orange tabby with a horrific injury: DONATE AT THE LINK IN BIO! On Valentine's Day, we received a call from one of our rescue partners in West Virginia who had just taken in a cat who had been shot in the head with an arrow. They rushed him to the hospital, where he was given pain medication, and the veterinarian believed that the arrow had been there for at least a week. Unfortunately, the rescue was financially unable to have the surgery performed to remove the arrow, and called us for help. How could we say no? As soon as we saw his photos, we knew we had to step up and see if we could save his life. He was transported to AWLA yesterday, and then rushed over to an emergency vet for pain medication, x-rays, and overnight care. This morning, our vet team picked him up and prepped him for surgery right away. Despite the immense amount of discomfort and pain he must have been in, he started to purr every time someone talked to him, making biscuits and asking for chin scratches. It was then that we decided to name him Cupid. Amazingly, during the surgery they discovered that the arrow had not penetrated any major organs or arteries, despite passing through the right side of his head to his shoulder blade. He did however, have a very serious infection that had spread from the tip of the arrowhead to the underside of his left arm. Our vet team worked for two hours to remove the arrow (using bolt cutters to cut off the arrowhead) clean out the infection and insert drains, sew up his large wounds, and neuter him. Cupid just woke up from surgery about an hour ago and so far is doing well. But he still has a long road ahead. His infection was very severe, so we are treating him with two types of antibiotics. This was a very intense surgery for a young, underweight cat, so we will be monitoring him carefully. At this point we cannot 100% guarantee he will make it through this ordeal, but we are doing everything we can, and he’s a fighter. Please make a gift today at the LINK IN BIO!
La historia de Cupido ha conmocionado a mucha gente, qu ha querido ayudar a que este pequeño felino tenga la vida que merece.
El centro donde está internado abrió una colecta para recaudar los $6,000 dólares necesarios para los gastos veterinarios y su futuro tratamiento. En un par de días ya se habían recaudado $100.000 dólares que servirán para salvar y tratar también a otros animales del centro.
“Este pequeño es un luchador”, escribió en su cuenta de Facebook la organización, que abrió una página exclusiva para él en Instagram donde la gente puede ver cómo se recupera día tras día.
Todavía debe pasar un tiempo hasta que Cupido esté completamente recuperado. Cuando ya esté bien, será puesto en adopción. Ya hay cientos de personas que se ofrecieron para darle un hogar y darle tanto cariño como el que regala.