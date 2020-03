Residentes de California inundan supermercados por temor al coronavirus

The scene at Costco in Mountain View earlier today. One worker off the clock told us they had 850 show up this morning- that’s double their Christmas crowd.

Currently out of

-water

-Clorox wipes

Customers said they’re out

-rice

-meat@abc7newsbayarea #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ZBeWjM8pIq

— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) March 1, 2020