La foto del vicepresidente Pence con su equipo contra coronavirus que desató muchas preguntas

A touching & powerful photo of @VP @Mike_Pence & the President’s Coronavirus Taskforce praying when they met last week in his office. Thank you VP Pence and each one who is serving. Let’s join them in asking God for His wisdom, direction, & help in the response to this virus. pic.twitter.com/9tbMhSWe7d

— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 2, 2020