NYC exige a La Migra que detenga operativos ante emergencia por el coronavirus

Like emergencies past, we need to stop all immigration enforcement so everyone, including ICE officers, are kept out of harm’s way while we confront #Covid_19. Our highest priority must be the preservation of life and safety. My letter to ICE’s New York Field Office — pic.twitter.com/k6ckJzN8wk

— Carlos Menchaca 萬齊家 (@NYCCouncil38) March 13, 2020