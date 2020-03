Una vaca con ‘velocidad sorprendente’ evade a la policía de Florida durante meses

RESIDENTS: We appreciate the interest that our loose cow has received! 🐄 We’re working with trained cow herders to safely catch her so that she does not continue to walk into busy roadways. If you’d like to help us, please contact 954-431-2200 IMMEDIATELY if you see her. pic.twitter.com/dvgvnqTKAf

— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020