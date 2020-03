Winona Ryder sale en defensa de su ex Johhny Depp ante las acusaciones de malos tratos

View this post on Instagram

After 3 years of engagement, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder broke up. It put both of them in a state of depression where Winona admitted she even fell asleep smoking a lit cigarette that woke her up in flames. In this time, Johnny was filming a movie that he would show up to in tears, says sources. I’ll post part 2 later today #johnnydepp #winonaryder #90s 🥺💔💔