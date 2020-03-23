El tratamiento de belleza que Kim Kardashian se hace a media noche

Kim Kardashian es una de las integrantes del clan Kardashian-Jenner más cotizada, a veces su apretada agenda le impide darse un espacio para hacerse sus tratamientos de belleza, por lo que ha tenido que recurrir a una singular solución.
Apenas en noviembre del año pasado reveló en sus redes sociales que cuando tiene poco tiempo libre aprovecha la noche para visitar a su experto en cuidado de la piel, el Dr. Simon Ourian. Por lo que va a hacerse su rutina de láser facial a la media noche.
En su cita nocturna a su clínica de Los Ángeles el especialista le da diferentes tipos de tratamientos para su rostro, los láseres hacen que desaparezcan las arrugas y marcas de expresión, además de que reduce el acné y manchas.
Así, Kim se mantiene radiante a pesar de no tener tiempo, afortunadamente la estrella de tv puede darse estos lujos pues con su agitado estilo de vida casi nadie podría hacerlo. Esta es solo una más de sus excéntricos tratamientos.
So excited to announce that the @kkwbeauty Mrs. West Collection inspired by my wedding day make up look created by @makeupbymario is being restocked for the first time since it launched and sold out last year! Everything about this collection is so special and very personal to me. I can’t wait to see all of the gorgeous looks everyone will be creating. I love the idea that the memories from one of the happiest days of my life inspired this collection and that all of you will be able to create your own memories with this beautiful collection. Shop it this Thursday, 02.27 at 9AM PST on KKWBEAUTY.COM
