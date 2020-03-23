Familia con 3 hijos viven dentro de una iglesia de 120 años en Maryland

Anastasiia y Gunther, una joven pareja de Maryland, renovaron una vieja iglesia con 120 años de antigüedad y han compartido todo el proceso desde la restauración hasta su estilo de vida con sus tres hijos a través de su cuenta de Instagram: All Saints House.
De acuerdo con una entrevista realizada por Business Insider, la pareja comenzó esta travesía en diciembre de 2016 cuando buscaban una vivienda para su familia y después de seis meses de esfuerzo más $320,000 se hicieron de este santuario que hasta la fecha y poco a poco lo han convertido en hogar.
View this post on Instagram
Good Monday morning, Friends! The day is promising to be hot and humid. Luckily, we now have a pool, and certainly intend on spending lots of time in the water. (Exterior photo, as I noticed that our grises is mostly filled with our kitchen!) P.S. We will show you the pool soon! There are few more things to finish up.
La Casa de Todos los Santos fue desconsagrada en la década de 1970, según Anastasiia, y han tenido tres propietarios anteriores a los actuales que han agregado lofts, habitaciones, tragaluces y baños que permitieron la habitabilidad del inmueble facilitando la renovación de la pareja y su posterior documentación por medio de su cuenta en redes sociales.
View this post on Instagram
Pretty evening light at the All Saints House ❤️ We have big plans for this weekend, one of them is painting the kitchen! (I sure do hope I picked the right color…it’s called Crisp Linen, so it can’t be all that bad, right? 🤷🏻♀️) What projects are should hoping to finish(or start) this weekend? P.S. I am off to get the most important project done – some quality baby snuggles!
Dentro de los alrededor de $50,000 en trabajos de restauración que han realizado, se encuentran: la eliminación de la pintura de plomo en la puerta principal, la adición de una barra de desayuno en la cocina, rediseño del dormitorio principal y la cocina.
View this post on Instagram
Bedroom quick reno project is complete! (Swipe for all Before and After shots) We’ve painted floors and walls, refinished trim and doors to match the original woodwork. Small changes, big impact! We are all moved back in, back to enjoying our ginormous bed and new yellow cheerful floors. Next on “to do” list are new area rugs, pictures frames, lamps and shelves! /// Наш маленький проект по ремонту спальни наконец-то завершён! Мы покрасили пол и стены, и переделали косяки и двери чтобы они подходили по цвету к остальному «дереву» в доме. Немного перемен, но большой результат! Мы «въехали» обратно в спальню и продолжаем наслаждаться нашей огромной кроватью и новым позитивным полом. В списке дел следующими значатся новые ковры, рамки, лампы и полки! #smallchangebigimpact #smallchangebigresults
Durante la entrevista, la joven aseguró que tanto ella como su pareja deseaban tener una casa antigua para diseñarla a su gusto, por lo que relata que desde que vieron el letrero de venta frente a la vieja iglesia “fue amor a primera vista”, confesó a Business Insider.
View this post on Instagram
Yay! We just reached 1k followers! It is quite mind-blowing to think that so many of you’ve decided to join us on our adventure. We want to thank you all for your support, encouragement, inspiration and advice! Never in the million years we would have thought how wonderful this IG community could be ❤️ P.S. House tour, as promised, is coming soon! 📸 by @jesscophoto
View this post on Instagram
Another weekend of kitchen reno is in the books. And while some of us (me, the very pregnant lady) had to resort to landscaping, feeding the crew, and a role of project manager, a lot of work was accomplished in the kitchen. G has conquered all of the electric (that was an impressive task, including replacing some messy wiring and overloaded fuses!) and worked on plastering the dinning room side. Then, him and Grandpa finished patching up the floor! If you followed our stories, you might have seen that every plank had to be cut to width and depth to match the original flooring. And then Grandpa had to spend an entire day planing it down (this guy is a wood whisperer!). Moreover, he finished up the wainscoting and more trim work (and boy it looks awesome!). Tomorrow we are getting some Rubio Monocoat samples in mail, so we can start the final chapter of the kitchen floor saga any day now! Hope you all had a productive (or restful, no judgment here) weekend! P.S. We do feel as tired as we look!
Anastasiia es maestra, Gunther es bioesadista; y ambos son amantes de las casas antiguas. Desde antes de conseguir su nicho familiar, ya seguían trabajos de restauración en redes sociales, de donde tomaron inspiración para realizar su propio proyecto.
View this post on Instagram
Finishing up the plaster thin coat in the dinning room!!! Put it up, let it quasi dry, then trawled over it using a damp clean plastering trawl (to compact the coating) follwed by a quick sponging to reveal some of the texture (sand), before letting it dry completely and paint. #30minutesofhouse #30minutes #livinginachurch #restorationproject #oldhouselove #oldhouserenovation #churchliving
La iglesia fue diseñada por el arquitecto de Nueva York, Henry Martyn Congdon, quien edificó los 2,500 pies cuadrados de construcción de casi 120 años de antigüedad y que fue planeada como reemplazo de otro santuario religioso que se incendió el 31 de diciembre de 1899, según el sitio web del gobierno de Maryland.
View this post on Instagram
History – Part I: All Saints Church was established when George R. Goldsborough donated 35 acres of the Mill Farm to the local Diocese for the purpose of building a church. The first structure was built in 1870 and burned to the ground on the New Year’s Eve of 1899. A second building was erected, similar in style to the original, upon the remaining brick foundation in 1900 (cornerstone). The 1900 church building was paid for by Mrs. G. R. Goldsborough in memory of her late husband. The farming congregation provided the church furniture. In a will executed on May 3, 1899, George Goldsborough had directed that the remainder of the Mill Farm be sold and the proceeds set apart for the support of All Saints' Church. All Saints' Parish was a very large one encompassing many of the local farming communities. The church was served by two rectors. From 1936 to the mid-1950s when the building was deconsecrateg visiting clergy presided over services in the church. The building has remained closed and largely unattended from the date of its deconsecration until August 1982 when it was bought by Mrs. Armine Berberian. The original 35 acres owned by the parish included a rectory which burned in 1945, a parish house, barn, mill and sexton's lodge. All have been lost. The barn was torn down in 1979. Only the church building remains on the site. (All information is obtained from National Registry of Historic Places) First photo is taken in 1982, second – spring 2019 (📸by @oitsmycupoftea) #allsaintshouse_history
View this post on Instagram
Anniversary Post! 🥂 It is our 100th post, which means it must be very special. Today, we will tell you a little bit about history of our home, as well as show some pre-conversion photos of it. Enjoy! ❤️ “Designed by New York architect, Henry Martyn Congdon, All Saints Church was erected in 1900-1901 on the same site as its predecessor, also designed by Congdon, which burned on December 31, 1899. With construction costs financed by the prominent Goldsborough family few expenses were spared on erecting a replacement church. Following the popular asymmetrical format and sheathed with a combination of horizontal weatherboards and board-and-batten siding, the rectangular sanctuary is accompanied by a massive tower and squat broach spire, an enclosed porch entry, a chancel, and a sacristy. Imported stained glass windows from Munich, Germany along with decorative tile floors, a darkly stained exposed timber roof structure, and intricately carved church furniture were combined in an impressive execution for a country church. With its well-defined plan and sophisticated exterior and interior finishes, All Saints Church stands out as part of a small collection of architect-designed buildings erected in response to an international movement within the Episcopal Church, initiated in Cambridge, England and implemented in the United States by the New York Ecclesiological Society (1848-1855).” Unfortunately, in 1950s, All Saints closed its doors to worshippers, and was bound to spend many years abandoned and unloved. That is until, in 1980, an artist Dicran Berberian purchased All Saints with the intention of making it his art-studio/home. In the photographs, taken by him, you can see what this building looked like before the renovations began. After Dicran, All Saints had two more owners, who’ve maintained the character and integrity of this place, without making any structural or irreversible architectural changes (no one painted the woodwork!). Today, we are the proud stewards of this magnificent place, and we spend every day making sure this beauty gets all the love, care and attention she deserves ❤️ #allsaintshouse_history
La ahora vivienda de tres dormitorios y dos baños mantiene aspectos originales como son las vidrieras importadas de Munich montadas durante su tiempo como santuario del que dejó de ser desde 1950 antes de convertirse en casa de otros tres propietarios anteriores. El actual piano de cola también formó parte del templo y ahora es actual elemento de decoración de la casa.
View this post on Instagram
As some of you may have seen, we got into a little discussion over the accuracy of the information in the last post about All Saints’ history. I must eat some humble pie, and apologize to any historian I mistakenly besmirched, as the cornerstone (slide to see it) in fact corroborates the information previously posted. I conflated the account from the National Registry of historic places with my vague memories of the cornerstone… mea culpa mea culpa mea maxima culpa. Furthermore, in the official history and the house, the writing on the bottom of the stained glass reads: “In living memory of Miss Mary C. Goldsborough, born November 18th 1808, died April 3rd 1890”. Mary was a niece of George R. Goldsborough who, with his brother Robert H. Goldsborough (Mary’s father) financially assisted in erection of All Saints Church. – Gunther
View this post on Instagram
Most rooms, when you are trying to decorate a house, are just like puzzles. It takes a while to figure out what goes where, and often hard to imagine what it will look like once it’s done. Well, this room is no different. For quite a while it served as our dining room and was one of the least favorite spaces in the house. It just didn’t feel right! Few months ago we braved switching things around a bit, and making this former altar space our new living room. Then, few weeks ago, G decided to add an accent wall in this stunning #peppercorn by @sherwinwilliams , and it made bigger impact than we could’ve imagined! This color allowed the wood trim to “pop” and focused attention on the most beautiful part of this room – 1900 German stained glass. There are still a few things we need to work on, including these lovely tiled floors, that unfortunately are in pretty poor condition. But nonetheless, this room now is a place to be! ❤️ /// Декор любого дома это как пазл. Что куда поставить, и как оно будет выглядеть когда все готово? Эта комната не исключение. На протяжении долго времени это была наша столовая, и самая нелюбимая комната в доме. Несколько месяцев назад мы решили поменять местами мебель и сделать это нашей новой гостиной. А несколько недель назад G покрасил эту стену, и результат превзошёл все наши ожидания! Теперь эта комната гораздо более уютна, а витражи так выделяются на фоне темных стен, что взгляд так и стремится к ним. У нас конечно ещё немало работы, но пока можно просто насладиться красотой и уютом этой комнаты!
Para el campanario de tres niveles que aún mantiene su símbolo de bronce de la década de 1900, tienen planes de renovación que incluyen: la biblioteca del primer piso que la hace de habitación de invitados temporalmente, una habitación para rentar por Airbnb en el segundo nivel y un área de descanso con ventanas de piso a techo en el tercer piso. Mantendrán la campana, buscándole otro espacio donde pueda mostrarse dentro de la propiedad.
View this post on Instagram
Yes, it is another shot of our kitchen. Because we are still not quite over this big reno (and we are still not quite done with it either…lots of detail work to finish). However, we are currently considering doing some intermediovations. What’s that, you ask? Well, it’s a temporary mini renovation, until time, money and priority list allow for completion of a dream-come-true project. While there are some of us who are entirely capable of taking on one room at a time and doing it with grace and patience (@mr.farmhousevernacular & @farmhousevernacular ), we are not one of them 😅 Our first floor bathroom, for instance, is requiring a big rehab and a significant budget (especially for such a small room). And, it is certainly not a priority. So in this case, we can do a little bit to freshen it up – refinish and reseal the woodwork and trim, put a fresh coat of paint on the walls and hang up a new light fixture that we have laying around. It’s a simple two weekend (with a newborn) project that will ‘tie us over’ until we can really get at it. All this is simply because our current priority is the belfry and the west wing of the house – that space that should become an Airbnb unit! We’ve been thinking it over for quite a while now, and have come up with a rough plan (one that includes a Victorian bedroom with a claw foot tub, and a third floor observation deck with 360 views!). So while we are getting ready for ‘the big one’, we will start working on the intermidiovations 😊 so stay tuned! As suggested by @thehouseonwillowcreek here is a new hashtag #intermidiovations ! Show us yours! 😉
View this post on Instagram
It seems like we have gained quite a few new followers on this exciting journey of ours, which means its time for an introduction! Hello! We are Gunther and Anastasiia, husband and wife duo on a mission of creating beautiful one-of-a-kind house. About 1,5 years ago we purchased an old church with a dream of turning it into a perfect home for our family, and we’ve been working on it ever since! About 99% of the renovations we do ourselves, learning new things along the way, and sharing this knowledge with you guys! Weekend reno projects can be quite daunting, especially with full time jobs and many other adult responsibilities, but we have enjoyed every minute of it so far! If you want to learn more about history of our home read posts under #allsaintshouse_history 👈 Thank you for joining us, we are looking forward to getting to know you! /// Похоже в нашем полку прибыло, а это значит что пора представиться! Привет! Мы Гантер и Анастасия, дуэт мужа и жены, по уши увязший в занимательном приключении по созданию идеального дома. Около 1,5 лет назад мы купили старую церковь, чтобы превратить её в идеальный дом для нашей семьи. Примерно 99% проектов мы делаем сами, попутно учась новым интересным вещам. Ну и конечно делимся этим опытом с вами! Совмещать работу, семью и такой большой проект может быть достаточно трудно, но мы наслаждаемся каждой минутой! Если Вы хотите узнать больше об истории нашего дома, читайте тэг #allsaintshouse_history 👈 Добро пожаловать! 😊
A pesar del arduo esfuerzo que han tenido que imprimir en la renovación, siendo la cocina uno de los espacios que más trabajo les ha significado en un proceso de tres meses, “tratamos de mantener todo lo más original posible como lo hicieron los propietarios anteriores a nosotros. No queremos cambiar nada que dañe la integridad arquitectónica del edificio”, concluyó Anastasiia.
-También te puede interesar: