Gobernador de NJ ordena que banderas sean bajadas a media asta por todos los que morirán por coronavirus

I'm signing an Executive Order directing that all flags across NJ be lowered to half-staff indefinitely in honor of those we have lost – and those we will lose – to #COVID19.

This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state. We must have a constant & visible memorial. pic.twitter.com/2LOcEr1aPz

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 3, 2020