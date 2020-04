Estas obras de arte sobre la Pasión de Cristo valen millones, una de ellas fue encontrada en la cocina de una anciana

View this post on Instagram

Work of the Day: Caravaggio Caravaggio’s ‘The Taking of Christ’ depicts the events of Holy Thursday, but how it found its way to Ireland at all has another Easter connection, linked to the events of the 1916 Easter Rising! A native of Charleville, County Cork, Dr Marie Lea-Wilson’s life was turned upside down in 1920, when her husband, a Royal Irish Constabulary officer called Captain Percival Lea-Wilson, was assassinated in Gorey, County Wexford, in retribution for his alleged mistreatment and humiliation of prisoners in the aftermath of the 1916 Rising. An extremely devout woman, she is reported to have purchased the painting in Scotland, in 1924, as a source of comfort. At that point, the painting was still incorrectly attributed to a Dutch artist called Gerrit van Honthorst (1592-1656). She went on to train as a doctor at Trinity College, where she graduated in 1928, one of only three women in the class. She became a noted paediatrician at the Children’s Hospital, Harcourt Street, and worked until the age of eighty three. Dr Lea-Wilson forged a strong connection with the Dublin Jesuit community, receiving great spiritual support from Father Tom Finlay at the Jesuit House on Leeson Street, which may explain her subsequent gift of the painting to them in the 1930s, where it remained, misidentified as by Van Honthorst, until August 1990. You can find out lots more about this painting and its fascinating journey to the walls of the National Gallery of Ireland at the link in today’s bio – it is, as Father Noel Barber SJ once said, "a strange thread of events"! – Image: Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (1571-1610), 'The Taking of Christ', 1602. On indefinite loan to the National Gallery of Ireland from the Jesuit Community, Leeson St., Dublin who acknowledge the kind generosity of the late Dr. Marie Lea-Wilson, 1992. Photo © NGI – #NationalGalleryIRL #Caravaggio #Easter #EasterRising