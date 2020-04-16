Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro ofrecen un papel en su próxima película a cambio de ayuda contra el coronavirus

Estos actores de Hollywood hicieron una oferta pública casi irresistible
Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro ofrecen un papel en su próxima película a cambio de ayuda contra el coronavirus
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Robert De Niro accepts the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award from Leonardo DiCaprio onstage during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721359 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner)
Foto: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Leonardo DiCaprio está ofreciendo un “pequeño papel” en una película a quienes donen en una recaudación de fondos para el COVID-19.  “Si alguna vez te has preguntado cómo es trabajar con el gran Martin Scorsese, ésta es tu oportunidad”, dijo el actor en un video de Instagram. Robert De Niro hizo lo mismo por su parte.

We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?

Ambos artistas protagonizarán “Killers of the Flower Moon”, una de las películas más esperadas del director Martin Scorsese y que cuenta una historia de la vida real sobre los asesinatos de indígenas en Oklahoma de los años 1920.

El ganador del papel también almorzará con las estrellas, el director y además, asistirá al estreno de la película.

Fantastic work by @jr

Todo esto forma parte del #AllInChallenge en el cual, las estrellas del espectáculo o del deporte, subastan o donan una “experiencia única para los fanáticos” y retan a otros a hacer lo mismo.

Todas las ganancias se destinarán a organizaciones benéficas que proporcionan alimentos a familias necesitadas, que se hayan visto afectadas por la pandemia.

