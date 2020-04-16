Un popular pianista muere tras asistir al festival gay de Miami Beach: es el tercer fallecido

Thom Carr, un pianista de música clásica que trabajaba como agente de bienes raíces, murió de COVID-19, la enfermedad causada por el nuevo coronavirus, según dijo su familia el miércoles. Tenía 67 años.
Cuando el virus atacó sus pulmones, recibió una terapia de plasma convaleciente, que depende de donaciones de sangre de sobrevivientes que tienen anticuerpos.
Pianist Thom Carr. https://t.co/vz6hd4j2RZ
— Anne Lutz Fernandez (@lutzfernandez) April 16, 2020
Carr lanzó su álbum “Bradway & Beyond” con 23 solos de piano en 2014 y vivía en Fort Lauderdale, al norte de Miami.
La víctima había asistido al festival gay Winter Party que se celebró durante la pandemia de coronavirus en marzo. Al menos otros dos asistentes han muerto por COVID-19.
View this post on Instagram
Greetings Winter Party Guests, I am writing to let you know that on Saturday night (the 14th), I was informed that one of our Winter Party Festival (WPF) guests has tested positive for COVID-19 this last week. We are grateful to them for alerting us, particularly given that they were not experiencing symptoms during WPF. While we know there are many places people could have been exposed before and after Winter Party as this virus has developed, we wanted to make sure you have this information as soon as possible. The health and safety of anyone who participates in any Task Force event is of great importance to us. Information and circumstances have changed rapidly since WPF. We continue to encourage all WPF guests to monitor their health, practice social distancing, wash hands with soap, use hand sanitizer and contact their doctor if they think they are exhibiting symptoms. If you test positive for COVID-19, please contact those you were in direct contact with so they can take steps to monitor their health and speak with their doctors. More information from the CDC can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html Given what we knew at the time about the virus prior to WPF and working with local Miami Beach officials, we took steps to ensure the safety of attendees. The educational posters throughout WPF venues and 10,000 hand sanitizers we distributed over the weekend were both appreciated and utilized by attendees. Again, please take care of yourselves and if you test positive for COVID-19 in the couple of weeks, please feel free to email me at rea@thetaskforce.org – Rea Carey, Executive Director, National LGBTQ Task Force
Era diabético y sufría problemas renales menores, pero era una persona saludable, según dijeron sus familiares.
El mes pasado, el esposo de Carr le dijo a los medios locales que él mismo se aisló después de comenzar a sentirse mal. Lo llevaron al hospital el 23 de marzo.
“No están permitiendo que nadie ingrese al hospital. No se me permite sostener su mano y decirle cuánto lo amo”, lamentaba el esposo J. Heier.
I’m sad to hear Realtor & pianist Thom Carr died today of coronavirus. I wrote about him & his husband, J. Heider, last week & hoped for a better outcome. He’s one of three Winter Party attendees who has died. @Susannah_Bryan has today’s story. https://t.co/tM0hHKK5Sh
— Scott Travis (@smtravis) April 15, 2020
La familia ahora espera celebrar un servicio conmemorativo cuando los seres queridos puedan reunirse nuevamente.
La hermana de Carr, Suzi, declaró: “Estoy muy orgullosa de la persona amable, amorosa, talentosa y creativa que Thom era. Era el mejor hermano que cualquiera podría tener. No puedo imaginar la vida sin él”.
