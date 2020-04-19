VIDEO: Revive las mejores presentaciones de ‘One World: Together At Home’

¡The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney y más!
VIDEO: Revive las mejores presentaciones de 'One World: Together At Home'
The Rolling Stones.
Foto: Agencia Reforma
Por: Redacción

La tarde del sábado se llevó a cabo el ‘One World: Together At Home’, festival virtual organizado por Global Citizen y la Organización Mundial de la Salud, en el que se dieron cita grandes músicos con el fin de reunir fondos para la lucha contra la pandemia del coronavirus COVID-19.

El evento fue transmitido por varias televisoras y plataformas de streaming a nivel mundial, pero si te lo perdiste, te dejamos con la mejores presentaciones del festival virtual.

The Rolling Stones – ‘You Can’t Always Give What You Want’

Paul McCartney – ‘Lady Madonna’

Elton John – ‘I’m Still Standing’

Stevie Wonder – ‘Lean On Me’

Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’

Jennifer Lopez – ‘People’

The Killers – ‘Mr. Brightside’

¿Cual de estas presentaciones fue tu favorita?

