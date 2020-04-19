VIDEO: Revive las mejores presentaciones de ‘One World: Together At Home’

La tarde del sábado se llevó a cabo el ‘One World: Together At Home’, festival virtual organizado por Global Citizen y la Organización Mundial de la Salud, en el que se dieron cita grandes músicos con el fin de reunir fondos para la lucha contra la pandemia del coronavirus COVID-19.

El evento fue transmitido por varias televisoras y plataformas de streaming a nivel mundial, pero si te lo perdiste, te dejamos con la mejores presentaciones del festival virtual.

The Rolling Stones – ‘You Can’t Always Give What You Want’

🤘 If you start us up, we’ll never stop fighting for global health. Take action with The @RollingStones : https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dpze2tNyCW

Paul McCartney – ‘Lady Madonna’

Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney. 👏👏 #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/w8XRPzPz9y

The greatest living musician pays tribute to health care workers.

Elton John – ‘I’m Still Standing’

Heroes on the frontlines, this song is for you ❤️ Join @Eltonofficial in thanking frontline workers for protecting our communities during the pandemic. Do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy . #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/WeClpDwwWs

Stevie Wonder – ‘Lean On Me’

Stevie Wonder just paid tribute to his friend Bill Withers by performing "Lean of Me” at the #TogetherAtHome concert.

It’s amazing, and couldn’t be more perfect for this moment.

pic.twitter.com/6ZtlLN4KRh

— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 19, 2020