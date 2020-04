Así fue el día que Halle Berry estuvo a punto de morir en un rodaje de James Bond

View this post on Instagram

“Pierce saved me from choking!” 😅Actress @halleberry recalled the time live on @fallontonight when costar @piercebrosnanofficial had to perform the #heimlichmaneuver on her whilst shooting a #lovescene in #DieAnotherDay (#2002). “He literary saved my life during filming” the @theacademy award winning #BondGirl said to @jimmyfallon. “I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig.. which I ended up choking on!” 🥴 This would of course been during “They feast, like there’s no tomorrow” scene onset in Cuba. 🧐 Perhaps pierce learned the manoeuvre from #RobinWilliams during THAT classic scene in #MrsDoubtfire..? 🤔