¿Kim Kardashian y Kanye West están pasando por una crisis matrimonial?

View this post on Instagram

The Mrs. West Collection by @kkwbeauty inspired by my glam look on my wedding day is now available online at @ultabeauty. Shop the 6-pan eyeshadow palette, peachy pink lipstick, warm nude lip liner, blushing nude gloss, champagne gold highlighter and mid-tone pink blush individually or in a set now at ULTA.COM. You can also enter to win the #MrsWestCollection featured in my #MothersDayGiftGuide giveaway. Go to @kkwfragrance page on Instagram for more information.