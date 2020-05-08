Kim Kardashian conmociona las redes con esta foto de su madre, Kris Jenner, en un diminuto bikini amarillo

View this post on Instagram

This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!