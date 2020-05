Tres borrachos saquean un conocido club de Miami, ahora cerrado, y montan una fiesta ilegal

View this post on Instagram

Help us catch these criminals! Between April 30/May 1st these three individuals broke into our venue, vandalized it causing over $10,000 in damages including stealing our signature “NO MUSIC NO LIFE” sign. Police has been informed and video + pics submitted to them, but we are asking our local residents to please help us track these people down and send them to jail. Please share this post! $1,500 for information leading to arrest & conviction. #Brickell #FIU #Miamidadecollege #universityofmiami #brickelllocals #somiami #miamipd #cityofmiami #floridaatlanticuniversity #fau #UM