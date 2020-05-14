El ex entrenador de Adele salió al paso de las críticas a la nueva figura de la cantante

Pete Geracimo, ex entrenador personal de Adele, saltó en defensa de la cantante, quien recientemente fue criticada por lucir más delgada, informó New York Post.
A pesar de que la intérprete de “Rolling In The Deep” realizó el 6 de mayo una publicación agradeciendo el amor que le brindaron por su cumpleaños y también a los trabajadores de la salud por su servicio durante la pandemia de coronavirus, causó revuelo en redes sociales por aparecer en una fotografía con menos peso.
Geracimo trabajó con Adele durante cuatro años, entre 2012 y 2016, y pidió a las personas ser menos duros con la artista.
“Espero que la gente aprecie el arduo trabajo que Adele ha hecho para mejorar a sí misma en beneficio de ella y su familia solamente.
“Ella no perdió peso para hacer que otros se sintieran mal consigo mismos”, expresó Geracimo.
El entrenador se dirigió a críticos como la usuaria de Twitter Kayla Marie, quien publicó que se sintió decepcionada por la pérdida de peso.
“Me siento traicionada, mentida y apuñalada en el corazón”, compartió la usuaria.
This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
Geracimo dijo en Instagram que estaba enterado que Adele ha sufrido algunos cambios personales difíciles desde que cambió de continente.
“Es natural que con el cambio surja un nuevo sentido de uno mismo y de querer ser su mejor versión posible”, dijo el entrenador.
Geracimo agregó que no podría estar más feliz por la cantante.
