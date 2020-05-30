Acusan a LAPD de provocar la violencia en manifestación por George Floyd en el oeste de Los Ángeles

El arresto de un manifestante en el oeste de Los Ángeles.
Foto: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE
Por: Maria Ortiz

Manifestantes que participaron en una protesta en Los Ángeles el sábado, contra el abuso policial y el racismo por la muerte de George Floyd en Minneapolis, expresaron en tuits que la manifestación estaba ocurriendo pacíficamente, como se había organizado, hasta que agentes de la Policía de Los Ángeles comenzaron a reprimir a los manifestantes, usando bastones y golpeándolos.

Las autoridades de Los Ángeles dicen que la violencia en las manifestaciones está ocurriendo porque en ellas intervienen personas que quieren crear estas confrontaciones, crear disturbios y fomentar saqueos.

A continuación, una serie de tuits que alcanzaron mucha visibilidad y que muestran cómo ocurría la manifestación, antes de que comenzaran los disturbios y la intervención de los agentes de la Policía:

Y luego, comienzan avisos como este:

“LOS ANGELES: Esta m… es real. Simplemente condujeron por mi vecindario, vi el último hace tan solo 5 minutos. Si estás en la protesta en LA vete ahora tan pronto como puedas”.

Y los videos publicados en Twitter por personas que dicen que participaron en la manifestación y que acusan a los policías de incitar violencia:

En el siguiente tuit aparece incluso una foto de una persona que prende en llamas un auto del LAPD, y de un manifestante que escribió: “Él encendió el carro, no nosotros”.

Muchos usuarios dijeron que la manifestación se estaba realizando pacíficamente.

“Solo quiero reiterar que la protesta de hoy en Los Ángeles fue pacífica y no violenta hasta que fue acelerada a una situación violenta por el @LAPDHQ”

Toque de queda

El toque de queda se ha expandido a toda la ciudad para mantener a los angelinos a salvo. Las personas en la ciudad de Los Ángeles deben permanecer en el interior esta noche, a partir de las 8 p.m. hasta las 5:30 a.m. del domingo por la mañana.

