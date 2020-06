Thalía es criticada por comprar lujoso apartamento en plena cuarentena por el coronavirus

Experience More with Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Experience more at the Hotel with a credit of up to $500 USD towards our signature services and amenities. Take a culinary voyage to Positano with a meal at Le Sirenuse Miami, indulge in the Art of Aperitivo at Champagne Bar, or dine al fresco poolside. Make it a day of relaxation with breakfast in bed followed by a customized treatment at the Spa. However you decide to use your credit, we simply want you to make the most out of your stay with us.https://bit.ly/2L4c1UF

Posted by Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida on Friday, July 20, 2018