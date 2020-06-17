El hermano de Ariana Grande causa furor al cantar ‘Rain On Me’ para celebrar tres años sin adicciones

View this post on Instagram

today is my 3 year sober birthday! I honestly can not believe it. the gratitude that I am feeling right now for this life beyond my wildest dreams is overwhelming. thank you to all of my amazing friends and family for supporting me on this challenging yet unbelievably rewarding journey. I remember where I was 3 years ago before finally turning my will and my life over to the program of recovery. the lyrics “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive” resonate profoundly with me. I didn’t want to continue on, I was desperate to be sober, but I had no tools to get there… and what a difference three years has made. I have the tools to stay sober every day for the rest of my life now and I get a daily choice weather or not to use those tools. I am proud to say I have used those tools successfully for the past 1,097 days in a row and never plan on stoping. everything happens for a reason. the dark is placed before us so that we can uncover the light, the mistakes we make are designed to help us learn, our moments of weakness are gifts to let us discover our own strength and potential… so rain on me, and i’ll see you as a better happier stronger more spiritually enlightened man on the other side of the storm… grateful for the gifts I learned having survived it. I love you. stay strong. if you are struggling with alcoholism/addiction ask for help… I promise you it will be there for you as soon as you ask. 🙏 SAMHSA HOTLINE: 18006624357 🙏