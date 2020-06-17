El hermano de Ariana Grande causa furor al cantar ‘Rain On Me’ para celebrar tres años sin adicciones

No cabe duda de que Ariana Grande es la estrella indiscutible de su familia, pero eso no significa que sea también la única con un talento musical indiscutible que consigue que muchos se pregunten cómo una persona tan menuda puede tener una voz tan poderosa.
Aunque su carrera se haya desarrollado a la sombra de la de la artista, su hermano Frankie se ha labrado cierta fama como influencer y personalidad televisiva. Sin embargo, ahora ha querido reivindicar también su propia faceta como cantante grabando una versión del tema ‘Rain On Me’ en el que Ariana colabora con Lady Gaga.
Esta ha sido la manera en que ha elegido celebrar un día muy especial: su tercer aniversario desde que dejó atrás sus problemas de adicción.
today is my 3 year sober birthday! I honestly can not believe it. the gratitude that I am feeling right now for this life beyond my wildest dreams is overwhelming. thank you to all of my amazing friends and family for supporting me on this challenging yet unbelievably rewarding journey. I remember where I was 3 years ago before finally turning my will and my life over to the program of recovery. the lyrics “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive” resonate profoundly with me. I didn’t want to continue on, I was desperate to be sober, but I had no tools to get there… and what a difference three years has made. I have the tools to stay sober every day for the rest of my life now and I get a daily choice weather or not to use those tools. I am proud to say I have used those tools successfully for the past 1,097 days in a row and never plan on stoping. everything happens for a reason. the dark is placed before us so that we can uncover the light, the mistakes we make are designed to help us learn, our moments of weakness are gifts to let us discover our own strength and potential… so rain on me, and i’ll see you as a better happier stronger more spiritually enlightened man on the other side of the storm… grateful for the gifts I learned having survived it. I love you. stay strong. if you are struggling with alcoholism/addiction ask for help… I promise you it will be there for you as soon as you ask. 🙏 SAMHSA HOTLINE: 18006624357 🙏
“Recuerdo el punto en que me encontraba antes de armarme de valor y dedicar mi vida y todos mis esfuerzos al programa de rehabilitación. Me identifico mucho con la parte de la letra que dice ‘prefiero estar seco, porque al menos estoy vivo'”, ha explicado en el mensaje del que ha acompañado el vídeo en sus redes sociales. “Yo no quería seguir adelante. Me moría de ganas de estar sobrio, pero no tenía a mi alcance las herramientas para conseguirlo… Es increíble la diferencia que han marcado tres años”.
El bailarín y cantante ha desvelado que llevaba exactamente 1.097 días sin consumir alcohol u otras sustancias y se muestra muy optimista de cara al futuro. Por esa misma razón, ha querido compartir su historia, para animar a otros que puedan encontrarse en una situación similar a la que él mismo vivió a que no tiren la toalla y busquen ayuda profesional.
