Tristan Thompson le dedica unas amorosas palabras a Khloé Kardashian, por su cumpleaños

Khloé Kardashian llegó hoy a los 36 años de edad y debido a su natalicio su ex amor y padre de su hija True Thompson le ha dedicado unas amorosas palabras que no han tardado en viralizarse, ya que muchos aseguran que este jugador de la NBA, Tristan Thompson, se arrepiente de haberle sido infiel a su ex y de que por esta razón ella ya no sea su pareja.
“Soy lo suficientemente sabio como para saber que llegaste a mi vida para mostrarme lo que significa ser una persona increíble. Aprecio cómo es que puedo aprender y crecer gracias a ti. Doy gracias a Dios por la mujer hermosa y amorosa que eres para todos, especialmente para nuestra hija True. Te mereces el mundo Koko! Es cierto y te amo mamá. Feliz cumpleaños @khloekardashian“.
View this post on Instagram
I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️🥳
Así como Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner y Kylie Jenner han llenado Instagram con sus felicitaciones para la menor de las Kardashian, Kendall y Kourtney de momento mantienen el silencio.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my special bunny @khloekardashian!!! I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl… you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! What a spectacular Mommy you are!!! I am beyond proud of you for all you are and how you are the most loving caring and generous soul with a smile that lights up every room you walk into… you always lift all of us up and are everyone’s greatest cheerleader. Thank you for being such a light in my life and such a huge part of my heart… I love you my bunny what a blessing you are!!!! Oh and did I mention you are gorgeous inside and out???? I love you.. Mommy 💕🙏
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul! Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always! You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ✨
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email