“Rechazamos su celebración de la supremacía blanca”: Colin Kaepernick arremete contra el cuatro de julio

Black people have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized, and terrorized by America for centuries, and today are expected to join in your commemoration of “independence”, while you still enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy, and look forward to the day of true jubilation when liberation for all has been achieved.✊🏾 “But such is not the state of the case. I say it with a sad sense of the disparity between us. I am not included within the pale of glorious anniversary! Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us. The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common. The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought light and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn…" —Frederick Douglass, July , 1852