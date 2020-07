Conoce la mansión de $10 millones de dólares en la que Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez pasan el verano

View this post on Instagram

I hope you are having a safe Fourth of July Weekend. I’m very lucky to spend time with my family and get to have a little fun. And a special shoutout to the great Al Michaels for being my inspiration today 🤣 . This year has reinforced a few ideas in my mind: . 1️⃣ Cherish your loved ones and the time you spend with them. . 2️⃣ Keep educating yourself and challenging yourself. . 3️⃣ Speak up and listen to each other . 4️⃣ Spread love. Spread kindness. Spread joy.