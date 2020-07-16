Así es la mansión donde Michelle Lewin, la Diva del Fitness, ejercita su figura de infarto

La modelo venezolana Michelle Lewin, de 34 años, ha dejado boquiabiertos a sus seguidores con las sensuales sesiones de ejercicio que ha realizado desde la comodidad de su mansión con la ayuda de su esposo, Jimmy Lewin.
New week💁🏼♀️New possibilities👍🏻 -Let's keep that lower body really firm and tight, let’s build some muscle…and definitely we will burn some fat. And let's do it without any fancy equipment. Leave your standard lower body routine for once and replace with this (it can be done as a routine or as a circuit) Here we go: 1️⃣10 repetitions per leg / 5 sets 2️⃣15-20 explosive jumps / 4 sets 3️⃣12 repetitions / 4 sets 4️⃣10 repetitions per leg / 4 sets 5️⃣20 jumps, followed by 6️⃣ as many deep squats as you can / 4 sets . ✅Wearing: @one0one_101 (the shorts are not released yet) . ✅And YES, you may very well combine these workouts with any other lower body workout I have posted here (and even better, combine with the workout plans I have in the app FITPLAN, feel free to download from my website and try my workouts FOR FREE 7 days. -Let’s get started, and let's have some fun! You… and me!💪🏻👍🏻😘
Por medio de diversos videos y fotografías, la conocida como la Diva del Fitness no solo nos ha presumido su figura de infarto, sino que también algunos rincones de su impresionante hogar.
Let's try something, YOU & me!👏🏻 -Here is a circuit for lower body that I want us to do TOGETHER. It’s not you watching me first, and then you do what I did. No… This circuit if for you to follow exactly what I am doing, holding the phone in your hand or having it beside you, and then after the circuit is completed, you can take a small break, drink some water and start over from the very beginning. Try it and let me know (comment below) if you want more videos like this!😃 . BTW, regarding the first exercise, you’d better find something heavy enough before you start, I was just in a good mood when we did the filming and the doggies REALLY didn't want just to watch from a distance😆 . Music by @GarethEmery “You’ll be OK” and I’m wearing “cellulite-no-show” leggings by @one0one_101 😮 . ✔️If you want more workouts, feel free to download the app Fitplan from my website and we train together there. -Always together, in your home or in the gym💪🏻😘 . 🎥 @maitieproductions
A pesar de que cuenta con un jardín muy amplio, la nacida en Maracay nos demuestra que no importa en qué habitación se esté, siempre habrá un espacio para dedicárselo al cuidado de nuestro cuerpo.
Woha… I just WISH I could say this is my Sunday hangover face due to a fun night out parting with my friends at a club somewhere… but it’s not. It’s just my morning face🤷🏼♀️ I hate being hangover, but right now, I miss everything about what we call “normal” #NormalityPLEASEcomeBack
Cocina
La cocina de su casa es sumamente amplia, tal y como lo pudimos apreciar en un video que muestra a Jimmy tratando de preparar un licuado, pero nada salió como lo imaginó.
En el material pudimos notar lo espaciosa que es la habitación que está compuesta por una alacena de color café.
La plancha, así como la isla ubicada al centro y la barra que sirve como desayunador, están forradas en granito.
La barra de la cocina también ha sido utilizada por la parejita para realizar sus exigentes rutinas de ejercicio.
Since you both are STILL dedicated! But maybe STILL aren't sure if this is the best time to go gymmin' 🧐(since, well, those spikes in this COVID-MESS is for many, not all, a reason to hold off a bit longer)… -So hey! I'm here to help!🙋🏼♀️And at the same time, I hope you guys have loads of fun together! Let’s do like this: you guys do it, film it, post it, tag me in your post and you and your partner can win a complete outfit each from @one0one_101 🏆 Two couples will win, winners announces on Saturday June 27 on my IG Stories. Worldwide shipping, not only the US) So… back to the actual workout💁🏼♀️ Here we go: 1️⃣13 repetitions / 6 sets (first 2 sets are warm-up) 2️⃣12 repetitions / 5 sets 3️⃣14 repetitions / 4 sets 4️⃣12 repetitions (triceps) & 20-25 repetitions (leg press. The one doing triceps stays static while the one training legs can finish) / 4 or 5 sets. Remember, if you want me to train you in your home, or in the gym, then download the app FITPLAN from my website (link in bio) where I can train YOU for YOUR needs. It’s fun! -So let's train together. You… and me!💪🏻😘
Recámara principal
La recámara principal no solo es utilizada por Michelle y Jimmy para dormir en su cama grande, sino que también es empleada como un gimnasio alternativo.
Revenge at it's finest🙊 -Abdominal workout: pro level. Remeber that ice-bucket? Well… It's time to put my husband to work. (THIS I want to see a lot of videos of you guys doing while #STAYHOME is still on! Blooper at the end, just sayin') 1️⃣This is a tough one, so… let's say 4 sets, where the first, and maybe the second, is warm-up. This is way more tricky to do by holding on to your ankles, than to hold on to anything more… sturdy. So, be nice. Your balance and ability to stay still here is key for the one executing the exercise: 8 reps and he, or you, is fabulous. Anything over 2 reps is beyond expectations. If it's too heavy, it's all good. At least the goal is set. Move on to: 2️⃣Not as hard, but a bit depending on how many were done in the first exercise. 10 repetitions / 4 sets 3️⃣Such an amazing ab exercise: 15 reps / 4 sets 4️⃣Yes! It's THAT one: 15 reps / 4 sets 5️⃣… so, are you and your partner having LESS sex when you are together TOO much? No worries: -You see… It's normal💁🏼♀️🙊 Keep those videos up, girls and boys. I see your workouts and I see your progress! Have fun! Keep the spirit AND the shape up! (If not, the way back is WAY too long… not worth it, trust me😬✌🏻) And if you by any coincidence need a workout plan, and me as your trainer, in your home or if you have access to any gym… then feel free to start for free training with me on the app FITPLAN (Download from my website, link in my bio)🙋🏼♀️👍🏻 .
Su habitación está compuesta por una cabecera de color café, ropa de cama de tono gris, así como por dos burós, una cómoda y una alfombra de un color similar.
La iluminación natural es la gran protagonista del dormitorio, al contar con dos pequeñas ventanas con vista al exterior en la zona de cabecera, así como con una puerta que da al área de jardín.
Baño
El baño de la recámara principal ha sido el espacio elegido por Michelle para realizar sus divertidos videos, en los que se le ve cambiándose de traje de baño.
Su baño está conformado por un gran espejo y por un tocador con espacio para dos lavados, con lo que Michelle y Jimmy se evitan uno de los pleitos más comunes entre las parejas.
What’s up, ladies!? -Thank you for all you messages and posts showing your progress with my workout plans. You are soooo amazing!! Happy I can be a part of your healthy life style. ❤️🙏🏻❤️ To all of you reading this: -I am here to help you, and I gladly do it🙋🏼♀️ But if you´re still looking for that one person that will change you life, then take a look in the mirror. THAT’S your real challenge. It’s not the weight scale, since that can be misleading due to muscle weighs much more than fat. It’s… what you see in the mirror. And to like what you see, mindset is key. How many times have you said “I wish”? Quite a few times, right?🤷🏼♀️ Well, wishing won’t change anything. You have to actually start doing. Most of the times, the most difficult step is the first one. When you have taken that first step, I am here to constantly kick your butt to keep you going and going until your goals are reached, or even exceeded. 🥁🍾💪🏻 With that being said: -I am hereby officially your personal butt kicker. 🦵🏻🍑 And I’m proud of it.
Gimnasio
Aunque los hemos visto poniéndose en forma sin usar aparatos de ejercicio, la parejita también cuenta con su propio gimnasio en casa.
Piscina
La piscina es, sin lugar a dudas, uno de los lugares favoritos de la pareja durante la temporada de calor.
Incluso, fue ahí donde el pasado mes de abril celebraron su décimo aniversario de relación, mientras tenían de testigo a la luna y la espectacular vista que hay desde su hogar.
A un costado de la piscina tienen un bar, así como una terraza con diversos muebles de exterior, en donde solían recibir a sus amigos, tal y como sucedió en la pasada Navidad.
