‘The Rock’, Cristiano Ronaldo y Neymar en el Top 10 de las celebridades mejor pagadas en Instagram

I raised more than a few;) @teremana toasts to these men last night. Thank you both for going the distance and digging deep. My brotha @gamebredfighter this loss will only make you hungrier and better – and one day we’ll hear those words, #AndNew. @usman84kg is the undisputed 👑 and champion, who I have great respect for. As a fan, it’s cool to watch you build an iconic legacy. Congrats to the @ufc, @espn, the fighters & their teams, production crews etc on such a successful and safe, Abu Dhabi event. Here’s to many more 🥃💪🏾 #fightisland #ufc251